Justice League production under investigation amid Ray Fisher's claims

Six weeks after actor Ray Fisher brought forward allegations that director Joss Whedon’s behavior was “ gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” on the set of Warner Bros.’ Justice League, the studio has now confirmed that it’s launched an independent investigation into the film’s troubled production . Per Variety, the actor reported the news today on Twitter, also revealing that the last five weeks have seen the film’s cast and crew be interviewed about misconduct on its set.

“ I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner,” Fisher writes in his tweet. The studio has stated that it’s entering the investigation without having pre-judged Whedon—who joined the project after Zack Snyder was forced to drop out in the wake of the death of his daughter—Johns (president of D.C. Entertainment at the time), or anyone else involved with the production.

Fisher has never gone into specific details about what went down on the filming of the movie, which has become an unexpected pop culture battleground in the years since its 2018 release. The most he’s stated are the above “gross, abusive” comments, plus allegations that Whedon was protected by Johns and other executives working on the film.

No date has been set for the investigation to conclude or release its report.