In 2017, Justice League Dark finally made it to the screen via animated format, as the regular Justice League had to call on John Constantine and his darker-minded pals like Zatanna and Swamp Thing to help defeat a bunch of magic-fueled, Earth-invading demons. The success of that R-rated film is now unsurprisingly leading to a similarly rated animated sequel: Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, with a highly anticipated trailer that just dropped this week. Many of JLD’s voice actors are returning—like Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, and Matt Ryan’s Constantine—as our costumed crimefighters battle “an existential threat to the planet,” led by Tony Todd’s New God Darkseid, who rivals Marvel’s Thanos when it comes to ultimate power (and was previously defeated in 2014’s Justice League: War). Consequently, not just Justice League and its darker counterparts, but members of Teen Titans and even Suicide Squad are drafted to help in the fight as well.

No matter how much you may despise some DC live-action outings like the actual Justice League film, these Warner Bros. Animation ones are usually great—so keep an eye out for JLD: AW, which is scheduled to hit streaming services on May 5, and 4K/Blu-ray/DVD platforms on May 19. In the meantime, check out any of the 14 films from the DC Animated Movie Universe.