Justice for the Milwaukee official who used "WAP" to promote a "Weatherization Assistance Program"

As we write this, there is a grave injustice currently being perpetrated against a legally elected official in this country, and something must be done to correct this wrong before the foundations of our Republic completely erode away. We’re not gonna come right out and say there’s a conspiracy against this man, but look, we know just how ruthless and amoral the lawless opposition can be these days.



We are talking, of course, about Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy, who was forced by higher-ups to remove a Facebook post referencing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” while promoting the city’s Weatherization Assistance Program effort.

You see, “WAP,” is a banger of a track referring to “wet-ass pussies” (sorry, Mom), while the government assistance program is a very fine system that allows qualifying Milwaukee residents to help finance energy-saving updates to their homes, as well as make “a one-time annual payment toward heating and electric bills.”

According to reports, County Supervisor Clancy posted an image of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion from their “WAP” music video on his Facebook page with the caption, “There’s some holes in this house!,” a cheeky reference to the song’s naughty refrain. The post sparked quite a debate.

In the end, Clancy removed the image and issued an apology before continuing on with his original post detailing important information regarding this year’s Weatherization Assistance Program. “My embellishment of that press release was meant to draw attention to both this excellent program and to a song which has at its core a message about empowerment, reclaiming and destigmatization. It landed badly,” he wrote. “I’m deeply sorry that this added burdens of time and emotion to the exceptional staff that run this program, and I hope that nobody has mistaken my conduct for theirs.”

Regardless of which side you take in Milwaukee’s WAPgate, we can at least all agree that both the song and the program are very much worth the public’s time, deserving of respect, accolades, and future funding to ensure their continued communal benefits.

