Great Job Internet

Just what you need, another excuse to procrastinate: #DistractA90sKid is trending on Twitter

Patrick Gomez
Filed to:great job internet
great job internet'90s nostalgia
5
Clockwise from top left: Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.; Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.; Scott Olson/Getty Images; Tom Hauck/Getty Images; Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
As most of America shelters in place, many are dealing with the difficulties of working from home for the first time. And—as if having the TV on, no office firewalls blocking your social media sites, the dog whining about being hungry, and the kids whining about being hungry wasn’t enough—Twitter has found a new diversion to delay that report you’ve been working on. #DistractA90sKid is trending on Twitter today, and it’s full of all the ’90s nostalgia you could hope for.  

Here are just a few highlights to get you through to the end of the day. 

Looking for a new corduroy skort?

Remember when the most difficult decision of the day was what color ink to use?

But at least you already knew what you were going to draw when you chose one.

This was the only instrument I ever learned how to play:

Who needed an iPod when you had these?

It sure was an upgrade from these:

And lets take a trip down TV memory lane:

But if it wasn’t a TV or a gameboy, we actually did things other than stare at screens.

Being a kid in the ’90s was full of its unique pleasures...though some upgrades over the years have been nice:

Patrick Gomez

A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.

