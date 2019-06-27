Commercials hate you. They want to fool you. They know you don’t want them, that they are a distraction, so they’ve taken to shrouding themselves in prestige finery, their logos surfacing like a middle finger after two minutes of emotional manipulation. Insurance and car companies have been doing it for years, but all bets were off once fucking Windex entered the fray.

The below commercial, resurfaced by SB Nation video director Ryan Simmons, takes more than a few cues from Richard Linklater’s Oscar-winning 2015 film Boyhood, following a young man from birth into adulthood as he experiences a number of firsts—first kiss, first heartbreak, first...piss on a fire hydrant? Yeah, this thing gets weird. Against a stirring orchestral score, this kid spies on his naked mother in the shower, beats the shit out of his friends, and, as happens to so many angsty teens, briefly becomes a skinhead.

It’s all building to a magical reveal, one that we simply refuse to spoil for you. Watch it below.

Yes, we also agree it’s hard to believe this exists, but it appears to be real. Simmons credits a colleague in advertising for the find, and our own search turned up the video on the Brazilian YouTube and Facebook pages for this particular brand, which we’re still refusing to divulge. All we’ll say is that it beats their old marketing campaign.