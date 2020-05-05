Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

If you ever want to star in an action-packed political thriller show on Amazon, just play a funny guy on an NBC sitcom for nine years ago. It worked for John Krasinski, who went from being Jim from The Office to being Jack Ryan from Jack Ryan, and now it’s working for Chris Pratt. He was Andy on Parks And Recreation, and now he’s going to be James Reece on The Terminal List, an adaptation of Jack Carr’s book of the same name that was just picked up by Amazon (via Deadline). The series will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who previously worked with Pratt on his remake of The Magnificent Seven, and it will be written by Strange Angel’s David DiGilio.

The Terminal List is about a Navy SEAL (Pratt’s James Reece) whose entire platoon is killed in an ambush during a “high-stakes covert mission.” He makes it home, though, with “conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.” Naturally, he eventually finds some kind of big conspiracy, with “dark forces working against him.” Deadline says half of the show’s writers will either be veterans or family members of veterans to help with the authenticity of its story about a man returning from combat, with all of this making it pretty clear that this is going to be a straight dramatic role just like Krasinski’s Jack Ryan.



Now, who will be the next NBC sitcom star to get an Amazon political thriller? Tracy Morgan? Gillian Jacobs? David Schwimmer? We’d watch the hell out of a show where Ross from Friends is a government agent who gets wrapped up in some big plot to destroy the country. (Not really, but it’s fun to pretend sometimes.)

