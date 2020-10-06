Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Photo : Universal Studios

2020 has been a real megaton shitshow, but 2022 is rapidly shaping up to be a hell of a party—at least in terms of having fun movies to see, and assuming it’s not called that because it’s a sequel to 2020 (2020 2: This Time It’s Even Shittier). Yesterday we learned that Warner Bros. was bumping The Batman and The Flash into 2022, and now The Hollywood Reporter says they’ll be joined by Jurassic World: Dominion, the third movie in Universal’s Jurassic Park sequel trilogy. Will Dominion wrap things up better than Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker did? Will Jeff Goldblum reveal that Sam Neill had made a new velociraptor in between movies that nobody ever thought to mention, and then Chris Pratt will make another new velociraptor that he never uses just so he can bury it in the sand in the end? Will Richard Attenborough show up through archival footage, nodding along in the background while people talk about him doing or saying things that we don’t see? Will Bryce Dallas Howard die in a shocking fashion, giving the movie real stakes that it never had before, only for her to show up totally fine two minutes later? Well, we won’t know until 2022 now, at which point maybe we’ll have stopped torturing ourselves with memories of The Rise Of Skywalker.

Dominion is being directed by Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow, and (in addition to the people we mentioned up above), it’ll star Laura Dern, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. You can see a new Dominion poster below, which features the new release date and a rather appropriate image of the original Jurassic Park logo frozen in amber like a prehistoric mosquito, just waiting for the day when technology has advanced far enough for it to be safe to see movies in theaters again. Rarely do movie posters feature such literal metaphors!