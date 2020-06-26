Jurassic World: Dominion announces "Dodgson! We've got Dodgson here!"

Screenshot : Jurassic Park

Jurassic World: Dominion will be one of the first studio films to resume production next month, a plan so reckless you’d think it were cooked up by one Lewis Dodgson.

If that name escapes you, it shouldn’t. Wayne Knight’s Dennis Nedry shouted it with abandon in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Granted, the pair’s scene is the last we see of the mysterious character—in the film, at least—while Nedry himself is the one who suffers for his nefarious plan to smuggle dinosaur embryos off Isla Nublar. Dodgson returned in Michael Crichton’s follow-up, The Lost World, serving as the book’s primary antagonist, but the character didn’t make the transition to Spielberg’s film sequel. But Spielberg’s loss is Colin Trevorrow’s gain, it appears, as Collider reports (and Entertainment Weekly confirms) that Dodgson will play a key role in Dominion.

Dodgson will reappear as the head of Biosyn Genetics, a rival company of the dino nuts at InGen. He won’t be the only character from the original film to resurface, either Sam Neill and Laura Dern will reprise their roles, as will Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong, who both appeared in previous Jurassic World movies. Veteran actor Campbell Scott (House Of Cards) will don Dodgson’s goofy hat (and if you’re wondering why they didn’t ask original actor Cameron Thor to reprise his role, well, this is why.)

Franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will, as you might expect, lead the sequel, which we know will see at least two people eaten by dinosaurs.