Netflix has expanded its ongoing efforts to determine what kids these days actually enjoy to include a Jurassic World animated series, courtesy of the folks at DreamWorks Animation. Set to premiere in 2020, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (yes, really) will transform bloodthirsty and righteously vengeful dinosaurs into cutesy animated dinosaurs that are presumably still bloodthirsty and righteously vengeful. The series takes place within the same chronology as 2015's Jurassic World, and—in keeping with the spirit of the franchise—revolves around people making exceedingly stupid decisions involving dinosaurs and humanity’s proximity to them:



Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.

Advertisement

Dinosaurs wreaking havoc, you say? It’s almost as if their very existence in these modern times is unnatural; like maybe bringing gigantic lizard creatures back from extinction is a bad idea—as evidenced by the multiple other times you idiots have done this. But this time is different, you see, because there are teens and a summer camp, and despite what decades of Jurassic Park and Friday The 13th movies have taught us, this is clearly an extremely good idea.

Serving as showrunners for Jurassic World: These Fucking Morons, But Animated are Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws Of Destiny), with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall executive producing.