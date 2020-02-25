Screenshot : Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ( YouTube

Numbers in sequel titles are so unimaginative—especially because studios rarely put them to good use, like how The Fate Of The Furious clearly should’ve been called The F8 Of The Furious. Or how Frozen 2 should’ve been Fro2en. Or like how Rambo: Last Blood should’ve never been made at all. Numbers are tired, is the thing, which is why we’re thrilled that Colin Trevorrow has revealed a non-numerical title for Jurassic World 3—so we no longer have to endure the embarrassment of referring to it as Jurassic World 3. The photo also reveals a snowy landscape, which means we’re gonna see some friggin’ dinosaurs in the friggin’ snow. As an added bonus, the new title means the Jurassic Park series finally has something in common with The Exorcist, and it only took six films to get there:



Okay, the similarity begins and ends with one word in the title: Dominion—as in Dominion: The Prequel To The Exorcist. Hopefully Jurassic World 3 is not a prequel and also not terrible to the point of us being mortified for everyone involved.

Speaking of which, a few familiar faces are returning for the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy (hopefully it ends there, but who knows with these people anymore): Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern—the Jurassic holy trinity—are all reprising their roles from Steven Spielberg’s original film. Reprising their roles from the first two Jurassic World movies are Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, and Daniel la Pineda, while recent additions include DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 11, 2021.