Jumanji: The Next Level is an honest-to-god action movie in its latest trailer

Randall Colburn
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was surprisingly clever and amiable, and the sequel looks to be doubling down on everything that made it work, from the body-swapped performances to the big-hearted action. The action, especially, is all over this latest trailer, which spans locales sandy, snowy, and hot as it highlights car chases and Karen Gillan’s adventurer spin-kicking opponents both human and primate.

Also, The Rock is Danny DeVito.

Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas will also return for the sequel, which will see some fresh faces in Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Rory McCann, who you may better know as Game Of Thrones’ scowling Hound (he’s scowling here, too).

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13.

