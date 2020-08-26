Julie And The Phantoms' little ghost hunks will teach you to love music again

A band of guh-guh-guh-ghosts?! That’s right. Netflix’s upcoming Julie And The Phantoms follows a high schooler who sees her waning musical ambitions reignited after a spectral trio of 1995-era hunks appears in her home. Together, they pen tunes, share smooches, and sidestep a vengeful Satan, who demands they return to hell at once. (Okay, we made up that last part.)
High School Musical’s Kenny Ortega helms the musical series, which is based on a Brazilian show called Julie e os Fantasmas. And while Ortega can do no wrong—he did direct Newsies—we cannot help but feel these relics of 1995 aren’t nearly as shaggy, unkempt, and drug-addicted as the that era demanded.
See for yourself below.
Julie And The Phantoms drops in its entirety on September 10.