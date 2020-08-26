Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Julie And The Phantoms' little ghost hunks will teach you to love music again

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

A band of guh-guh-guh-ghosts?! That’s right. Netflix’s upcoming Julie And The Phantoms follows a high schooler who sees her waning musical ambitions reignited after a spectral trio of 1995-era hunks appears in her home. Together, they pen tunes, share smooches, and sidestep a vengeful Satan, who demands they return to hell at once. (Okay, we made up that last part.)

High School Musical’s Kenny Ortega helms the musical series, which is based on a Brazilian show called Julie e os Fantasmas. And while Ortega can do no wrong—he did direct Newsies—we cannot help but feel these relics of 1995 aren’t nearly as shaggy, unkempt, and drug-addicted as the that era demanded.

Julie And The Phantoms drops in its entirety on September 10.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

