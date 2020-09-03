Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Julianne Moore is "one of those crazy women" in the trailer for Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem road movie

Randall Colburn
Julianne Moore and Janelle Monáe
Photo: Roadside Attractions

Hulu’s Mrs. America saw Rose Byrne step into the shoes of feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem, who will now see her life on the road memorialized by director Julie Taymor (Frida, Titus). The Glorias draws from Steinem’s own writings, with Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, and Ryan Keira Armstrong all playing Steinem at various points in her life.

Described as a “Female Road Picture,” The Glorias touts itself as “not driven by romance or a bad marriage, or unrequited love or, for that matter, men,” but rather Steinem’s “Meetings With Remarkable Women.” Those meetings span continents and movements, and highlight the likes of Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero), among others.

Watch a trailer for the film below.

The Glorias, which was co-written by acclaimed playwright Sarah Ruhl, lands on Amazon Prime and VOD beginning on September 30.

