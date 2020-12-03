Julianna Margulies to co-star on season 2 of The Morning Show

Photo : Noam Galai/Getty Images The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Apple’s The Morning Show already runs on a pretty dedicated surfeit of star power, what with featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in its leading roles. Now the behind-the-scenes TV news drama —which aired its first season in late 2019, and is currently in production on its second—has added another hefty dollop of TV royalty to the mix, adding Julian na Margulies as a regular for its second outing. Margulies is set to play Laura Peterson, a news anchor at the embattled (fictional) (it’s definitely not post-Matt-Lauer- NBC) UBA network, and will presumably feature prominently in the ongoing alliance/battle between Aniston’s Alex and Witherspoon’s Bradley . Margulies is fresh off filming episodes of the latest season of Billions, which was itself fresh off National Geographic’s The Hot Zone, which was fresh off AMC’s Dietland, which was fresh off The Good Wife, etc., because Julianna Margulies is a TV machine.

In addition to its leads, The Morning Show also continues to star Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry, alongside new regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor. (Hasan Minhaj is also set to guest star.) The show’s first season—which garnered mixed reviews but continued interest from the viewing public—ended with Alex and Bradley essentially declaring war on their own network over its handling of the show’s central sexual harassment scandal, so it’ll be interesting to see just how apocalyptic things get once the series is back for its second run.