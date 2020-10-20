Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Larry David reuniting for a "Fundraiser About Something"

George, Man In Cape, Elaine Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

If your favorite part about Seinfeld was the characters’ general indifference to anything that didn’t advance their own craven desires, well, we have some bad news.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Larry “Man In Cape” David are reuniting to help raise funds for a “Fundraiser About Something,” a benefit for the Texas Democratic Party. This Friday, the trio will link up with Seth Meyers to discuss their favorite episodes alongside some special guests that may or may not include Newman. As we recently learned, Seinfeld’s resident mail carrier is as concerned as anyone with the MAGA sect’s attempts to undermine mail-in voting. David Mandel, the Seinfeld writer and Veep showrunner behind the Newman ad, is also working with the trio on the reunion.

Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and David have each been active in the lead-up to the election, boosting Democrats and encouraging voter registration. Louis-Dreyfus recently reunited with the Veep cast to benefit Wisconsin Democrats, and, j ust last week, David shared a very Larry video that urged voters to donate to Democrats in tight races. “Give what you can. I think you’ll feel good. And you know what, I’d appreciate it,” he says. “ Alright. Okay. Goodbye.”

“Texas is a battleground state, period. We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” the trio said in a statement. “Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

The virtual reunion unfolds on Friday at 7 p.m. CT with a fancy VIP reception at 6:30 p.m. CT. All that’s required to join is a donation of any amount to the Texas Democratic Party , which you can make here.

Yes, we’re also wondering where Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards are.