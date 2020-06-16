Photo : The Nest ( IFC Films )

It’s been nine years since Sean Durkin released his debut feature, Martha Marcy May Marlene. In the time since, Durkin has produced features with his Borderline Films collective, including Simon Killer, Christine, and The Eyes Of My Mother, and directed the 2013 Channel 4 drama Southcliffe. Durkin finally returns this fall with his sophomore feature, The Nest, starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon as a couple whose marriage becomes increasingly fraught with tension when they move to an old countryside manor in England. IFC Films has released the first trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, which first premiered at Sundance back in January and looks a little like the horror version of Marriage Story.

The Nest is currently scheduled to hit theaters on September 18. Here’s the official synopsis for Durkin’s highly-anticipated new film:

Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Sensing opportunity, Rory rejoins his former firm and leases a centuries-old country manor, with grounds for Allison’s horses and plans to build a stable. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.