Josie Totah will star in that Saved By The Bell reboot

Good news, Bayside High fans: Variety reports that the long-awaited (by ’90s kids, anyway) Saved By The Bell reboot is moving forward, and will air on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. On board are former cast members Mario Lopez and caffeine fiend Elizabeth Berkley, as well as Josie Totah as Bayside’s new most popular kid. John Michael Higgins will play Principal Toddman; just thank your lucky stars there’s not a Principal Screech. Variety reveals the plot as follows:

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state—including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

Closing low-income high schools? We always knew Zack would grow up to be jerk. Totah’s character is described as kind of mean girl, “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High, who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.” Totah previously starred in series like Glee, Jessie, and Champions. The Mindy Project and Great News alum Tracey Wigfield will be executive producer and writer on the SBTB reboot for Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service. Lopez and Berkley will also serve as producers.