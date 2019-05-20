Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images for Families Belong Together LA)

Except for a sci-fi detour with Fringe, Joshua Jackson’s TV series thus far have been based in domestic drama. (See: the troubled, angsty teens of Dawson’s Creek as well as the troubled, unfaithful adults of The Affair.) Continuing along that vein, Hulu announces that Jackson is joining the cast of its highly anticipated mini-series Little Fires Everywhere, based on Celeste Ng’s novel.

Little Fires takes place in Ng’s hometown of Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the ’90s, and involves the intersecting of several families. Jackson will play lawyer Bill Richardson, who is married to high-strung perfectionist Elena (played by Reese Witherspoon, who is also executive producing. This reunites the Cruel Intentions co-stars, although their paths didn’t really cross in that rich-teen soap opera). The lives of the Richardsons and their four children are turned upside down when Elena rents a room to the enigmatic Mia (played by Kerry Washington, who is also executive producing) and her daughter Pearl. Hulu says, “The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood—and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.” Playing the “husband” in this particular plot sounds like a fairly thankless task, but if there’s anyone who can flesh that role out, it’s Jackson.

Jackson will next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us, a drama based on the Central Park Five case, which premieres May 31. No premiere date has been set yet for Little Fires Everywhere, which gives you, presumably, plenty of time to read the book.