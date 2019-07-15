Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images for SXSW)

We’ve all heard of podcasts about murder and podcasts about bad movies, but we seem to be witnessing the birth of a third podcast genre now in the form of discussions about the creative process. Ted Leo and Aimee Mann launched The Art Of Process earlier this year, and now Joseph Gordon-Levitt is getting ready to launch Creative Processing With Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a new podcast from Cadence13 in which Gordon-Levitt will talk to his famous—and less famous!—friends about how they do whatever it is that they do.

This comes from Deadline, which says that guests on Creative Processing will include Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, director Rian Johnson, and famous hope-aficionado Shepard Fairey. The Deadline link also has a short audio “trailer” in which Gordon-Levitt talks about having lunch with Daniel Day-Lewis after they made Lincoln and reads way into a comment that Day-Lewis made about not wanting to talk about acting. If that’s the kind of thing you’re into, and there’s room in your podcast feed for one that’s not about murder or bad movies (though bad movies will probably come up, if we’re being honest), Creative Processing’s 10-episode season will launch on August 19.