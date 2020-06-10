Screenshot : 7500 ( Amazon Prime )

Harrison Ford. Liam Neeson. Tom Hanks. These are just some of the brave actor-men who have saved civilian lives aboard an aircraft for our viewing pleasure. Today, Amazon Prime is proud to present to you the latest in a long tradition of movie airplane heroes: Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Oh, yes. Really.



Amazon released the official trailer for 7500, which arrives on June 19 and stars Gordon-Levitt—who hasn’t appeared on-screen in a film since 2016's Snowden—as an airplane pilot who becomes an extremely unlikely hero when his aircraft is hijacked by terrorists. 7500 is, of course, a reference to the emergency code for an airplane hijacking, but it’s okay if you didn’t know that because the trailer fills you in early on with a title card. We could mock movies that use title cards to explain very simple things to the audience, but with literally everything going on in the world right now, there’s something kind of familiar and cozy about it. We’re also only getting like, 18 movies this year, so as far as 2020 is concerned, every new movie that manages to get released is a miracle and it is Good.

Here’s the official synopsis for 7500, one of your 18 favorite movies of 2020:

It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.