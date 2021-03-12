Jose Canseco in 2009 (Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images); Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in 2020 (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

History has proven that no Hollywood couple is meant to last unless your names are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. But it really did seem that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were gonna make it. Though, in retrospect, we should have known that J.Lo and A-Rod would never be able to overcome their punctuation differences.

In all honesty, it was surprising when news broke that Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits after four years together. (“This has been a long time coming,” a source tells People of the couple, who got engaged in March 2019. “They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry breakup. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.”) But there is at least one man who saw this coming: Jose Canseco.

“Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model,” the former MLB star tweeted on January 12, eight days before the couple would be seen kissing through masks at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

When the headlines first emerged of the split on Friday, Canseco was quick to claim his prediction win: “No surprise.”

Next was a series of tweets calling out Rodriguez, who made headlines recently for his reported DM flirtations with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy: “Alex Rodriguez is the most predictable person on this planet.” “Next girl you see a rod with will be a 25 to 30 year old hot fitness model the truth hurts.” “I guarantee you that Alex Rodriguez will be tried to get ahold of my ex wife Jessica very soon if he has not done it by now.”

Finally, Canseco—who runs a car wash in Las Vegas and boxes—tried to parlay his mysical insight into J.Lo’s love life into an opportunity to date the star: “Jennifer Lopez I would fight for you but I have 2 torn shoulders and a bad knee from my last fight.” “Jennifer Lopez need a man that will be by your side 247 who is older than you are and it’s broke I fit that category perfectly I’m your man”

But Canseco’s self-promotion aside, his Twitter followers are reveling in his powers of premonition, with calls for him to predict the end of the pandemic, take over as MLB comissioner, or at least share tomorrow’s winning Powerball numbers.

Though something tells us if Canseco could do that, he wouldn’t be “broke.” #YesWeCanseco

