We knew that Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone would remake some of the original series’ most iconic entries, but don’t expect faithful adaptations. As the above trailer makes clear, at least one of the anthology series’ most famous episodes—“Nightmare At 20,000 Feet”—will veer off course. Sure, we catch glimpses of a fearful Adam Scott fretting in the airport and in his seat, but we also see him all scuffed-up on a shoreline, an image that points to a different fate for both the character and, perhaps, the plane in which he was flying. Also, who else do we see wash up? Why, it’s the fuzzy beast—clearly a doll—that, once upon a time, terrorized William Shatner from the wing of an aircraft. What this all means is yet to be seen, but it does serve as an illustration of the series’ own ambitions.

There’s a few other nods to the original series, from the devil fortune teller of “Nick Of Time” to a child played by Jacob Tremblay that appears plucked from “It’s A Good Life.” As a deluge of other paranoid, unnerving clips blast by, we’re treated to glimpses of the show’s incredible cast, which includes Steven Yeun, Kumail Nanjiani, Sanaa Lathan, Taissa Farmiga, John Cho, Ike Barinholtz, Greg Kinnear, and Alison Tolman. Also, Tracy Morgan! Nobody told us he was in this.

Watch the trailer above ahead of the CBS All Access series’ April 1 premiere.