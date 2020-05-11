Screenshot : Youtube

Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone reboot for CBS All Access was a mixed bag of big ideas, bigger stars, and some clumsy execution. Nevertheless, we remain excited for the anthology series’ second season, which just received an official premiere date and trailer.

In a switch-up from last season, CBS All Access will pull a Netflix by releasing every episode of the second season at once on June 25. Will such a flood of star power overwhelm the burgeoning streamer? After all, the series’ sophomore outing features the likes of Gillian Jacobs, Topher Grace, Joel McHale, Thomas Lennon, and Billy Porter, as well as ringers like Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, and Jenna Elfman. The season’s also got an impressive slate of directors, with Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) , Oz Perkins (Gretel And Hansel) , and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless) helming episodes.

Check out the trailer below, which confronts us with tarot cards, a glowing hole in the ice, and some “world maintenance” that’s giving us Dark City vibes.

