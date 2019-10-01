Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

With Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele has proven to be adept at making a whole bunch of money for Universal (not to mention all of that sweet critical acclaim, even if you can’t buy a Maserati with it), so the studio has decided to continue its existing Jordan Peele investment by signing him and his Monkeypaw Productions company to an exclusive five-year deal. As reported by Deadline, this deal will have Peele write, direct, and produce his next two films under Universal’s banner, and it will also give Monkeypaw a chance to produce its own original films (like it did with BlacKkKlansman last year). Monkeypaw is also producing Nia DaCosta’s Candyman remake, which Peele co-wrote with Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld.

For the general public, it doesn’t make much of a difference what studio is producing Jordan Peele’s films, but this does mean that Universal has confidence in his continued output and that he’ll keep getting support to make more movies like Get Out and Us. Also: We can expect to see two more Jordan Peele movies in the next five years, which is cool.