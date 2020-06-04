L to R: Jordan Peele (Frazer Harrison), John Boyega (Dan Kitwood), and Edgar Wright (Stuart C. Wilson) (Getty Images) Graphic : Shannon Miller

During the second half of his impassioned speech at a U.K. Black Lives Matter protest, John Boyega acknowledged a risk that many other marginalized performers face when they speak candidly about racism and discrimination. “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that,” Boyega said firmly to the crowd as he spoke of the racial injustices that have led to the deaths of George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Treyvon Martin, and countless other Black, unarmed citizens . Now, a number of Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers—including the likes of Jordan Peele, Edgar Wright, and Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooke r— are rushing to both support Boyega’s message and assure everyone that Boyega’s career will be just fine.

Advertisement

Peele, the Oscar-winning creator behind Get Out and Us, responded to a tweet containing Boyega’s quote concerning his career with the promise, “We got you, John.” ( Fellow Oscar winner and The Shape Of Water director Guillermo del Toro retweeted the message in apparent support.) Baby Driver’s Edgar Wright also backed Boyega, confirming that he would willingly direct the actor again having worked with him on 2011's Attack The Block.

Advertisement

Other film and television creators voiced their eagerness to one day helm a Boyega project, including Br ooker, who dramatically stated that he would “crawl through a barrel of glass” to have Boyega simply read one of his scripts. Other supporters include Duncan Jones, Gennifer Hutchison, and Hair Love’s Matthew Cherry. On Wednesday evening, Disney also backed Boyega’s speech with a statement from the official Star Wars Twitter account.

This rallying attitude among some of Hollywood’s most powerful creative figures is undoubtedly great, as it sets a much-needed precedent in an industry that has been unkind to underrepresented talent—especially woman—who have spoken on the discrimination and abuse they’ve faced. May this very energy continue to protect those who dare to fight against injustice.