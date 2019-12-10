Jonathan Groff reportedly joins The Matrix 4

Photo : Stuart C. Wilson ( Getty Images )

The cast of Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix is shaping up quite nicely, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris recently joining an ensemble that includes original stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Per a new report from Collider, Wachowski has enlisted Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff to join the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel, which begins shooting early next year. As with previous casting reports, there are no details on Groff’s role in the sequel, but the dude has to be playing an Agent, right? When you get Groff, you either get the nice and fun young man from musicals and Frozen, or you get the narcissistic borderline sociopath from Mindhunter. Maybe Wachowski is splitting the difference and casting Groff as a cyborg member of the resistance who has no actual feelings but is good at pretending and also likes to sing.



There’s still quite a bit we don’t know about The Matrix 4, which was co-written by Wachowski with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. In addition to Reeves and Moss, the sequel also stars Jessica Henwick and Jada Pinkett-Smith—the latter of whom is reprising her role from the original trilogy. With production beginning in early 2020, it’s possible that we could see The Matrix 4 in theaters as soon as 2021.