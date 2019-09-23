Photo: Gregg DeGuire (Getty Images)

Last night, Netflix interrupted the Emmys with another teaser for El Camino, the Breaking Bad movie, revealing a nervous-looking Jesse Pinkman listening to the radio in the immediate aftermath of the violent events of the series finale. We already knew the movie would primarily focus on Jesse, but apparently there are going to be some surprising appearances from his old Breaking Bad buddies. Jonathan Banks, who played Mike Ehrmantraut on the show, even told ET Canada that he’s going to appear in El Camino, saying, “they’ll hit me in the head for saying this,” but it’ll be fine because “none of those guys hit very hard anyway.”

Here’s the problem: Walter White definitely killed Mike in the original series. That means the only way he can appear in the movie is as a g-g-g-g-ghost (or in a flashback), and if that’s the case, any number of other Breaking Bad characters could also show up—like, say, Walter White himself. IndieWire points out that a rumored cast list leaked earlier this year that mentioned other dead characters, like Krysten Ritter’s Jane, so there could be a number of spooky happenings in this thing (unless they appear in flashbacks, which would be a little less fun).

El Camino will hit Netflix on October 11.