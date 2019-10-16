Jonah Hill declines opportunity to get the crap kicked out of him by The Batman

Politely declining the opportunity to get viciously suplexed by a brooding Robert Pattinson—which honestly sounds like a clipping from our personal vision boards , but to each their own—Jonah Hill has apparently turned down an offered role on Matt Reeves’s upcoming The Batman. Hill was reportedly in talks to appear as either classic Batman villains Riddler or Penguin, either one of whom we assume would have been smashed into a whole bunch of desks and/or windows by acrobatic crime fighter Bruce Wayne as the plot of the film progressed.

Reported by Variety, Hill’s declining of the chance to get just whaled on by Pattinson’s upscale vigilante comes as the film locked down at least one other exciting casting notice, with Zoe Kravitz signing on to play the movie’s version of Catwoman. It’s not clear yet which villains Reeves will feature in his movie—a soft reboot of the Batman film franchise after Ben Affleck abandoned the role—or how he’ll individually kick the ever-loving shit out of each of them in turn.

Advertisement

Hill recently directed his first film, Mid90s, and appeared earlier this year in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, in which no one, at any point, tried to pistol whip him with a grappling gun, or throw weird little branded shurikens at his head.