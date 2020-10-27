Jon Stewart is heading back to TV with a new current affairs Apple series

Jon Stewart Photo : Dave Kotinsky

By all means, stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, comedian and humanitarian Jon Stewart will be returning to TV. Courtesy of a multiyear deal with Apple, Stewart will host a current affairs show that will allow him to explore, as THR puts it, “a host of topics at the center of both the national conversation and his own advocacy work.” That description may ring some familiar bells for longtime fans of Stewart’s former gig The Daily Show, but there are actually some key distinctions. For instance, this time the show is an hour long, each episode will focus on a single subject, and as of right now, there’s no word as to whether he’ll be joined by any fellow comedians with correspondent-style commentary. In addition, the yet-to-be-titled show, which will run for multiple seasons and will roll out sometime next year, will not have a nightly or even weekly run. A podcast will also accompany the show, though Apple has not named a host for the audio component just yet.

Advertisement

This will be the first show of its kind on the still-developing Apple TV+ in a deal that many are deeming notable. Joining Oprah Winfrey’s interview series The Oprah Conversation, Stewart’s new show will lead the platform’s participation in timely conversations. The deal also includes a first-look agreement with Stewart’s company, Busboy Productions.