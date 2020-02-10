Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi using newfound Oscar clout to force Apple to make better keyboards

Randall Colburn
Photo: David Crotty (Getty Images)

Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit wouldn’t have been our first choice for last night’s Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar—Greta Gerwig was robbed—but we’re at least grateful the filmmaker—the first Māori to win an Oscar, by the way—is using his new platform to condemn one of culture’s greatest injustices: Apple keyboards. Backstage at the Oscars, Waititi declared to the assembled press that “Apple needs to fix those keyboards.”

Would we have preferred he give a more serious answer to Deadline’s question regarding the next round of Writer’s Guild talks? Absolutely. But he’s also not wrong when he says “they’re impossible to write on.”

“It makes me want to go back to PCs,” he said. “Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better.” He continued, “Those Apple keyboards are horrendous. Especially as the computers, as the laptops get newer and newer... the keyboards are worse.”

Waititi is likely referring to Apple’s “butterfly” keyboard, which, if you ask us—and him, apparently—is shallow, sterile, and prone to dust buildups. And though Waititi’s comments could come off sounding like a bit, he clarifies that he’s got “some shoulder problems”—what we call repetitive strain injury—and those flimsy keys aren’t helping.

He did, after all, do “all the typing” on his Oscar-winning work.

Somebody get this man a typewriter. We hear Tom Hanks has some.

