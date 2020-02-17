Join us for The A.V. Club's 2020 SXSW party

Image : Andrew Vastaugh

It’s a new decade, and we should start it off right. Given that doesn’t seem to include a fair and reasonable primary season, how about we just throw a damn party instead? Once more, The A.V. Club is heading down to the annual bacchanal that is SXSW, and we’re throwing a shindig to celebrate, as we always do. This year’s party is happening on Monday, March 16 at our favorite venue, The Mohawk on Red River St. between 9th and 10th. Unlike last year, we’re waiting until nighttime to get the party started—festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. and go until 2 a.m. As usual, admission is free—provided you’re 21 or older.

Those with SXSW wristbands and badge holders get priority access (it is SXSW, after all), but if you don’t have either of those, there will be a limited number of tickets available at the door, so make sure to get there early if you want to see any of the fantastic acts we’ve assembled this year. As usual, there are two stages’ worth of artists ready to blow your eardrums out: On the indoor stage, we’ve got Bethlehem Steel, Moaning, and Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan performing, while the outdoor stage will feature sets from Ezra Furman, Algiers, Heart Bones, KAINA, and Pom Pom Squad. The complete schedule is below—see you soon! (And join us at the Facebook event in the meantime.)

The A.V. Club 2020 SXSW Showcase

Outdoor Stage

12:00 a.m. Ezra Furman

10:20 p.m. Algiers

9 p.m. Heart Bones

8 p.m. KAINA

7 p.m. Pom Pom Squad

Indoor Stage

10 p.m. Frances Quinlan (Hop Along)

8:40 p.m. Moaning

7:30 p.m. Bethlehem Steel