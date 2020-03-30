Screenshot : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ( YouTube

It’s Monday, in case that wasn’t immediately clear—and hey, no judgment here. The days and hours are all blurring together, there are only so many puzzles to do, and even Netflix has begun to lose its allure. Thankfully, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman has an exciting opportunity if you can just hang in there until this afternoon: a live watch party to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, released on this day in 1990. Here’s the party invite from Eastman’s official website:



Grab yerself some pizza and a drink and fire up whatever version of the TMNT 1990 Movie you have and lets meet on Monday, March 30th for a party, LIVE on Facebook to Shellebrate the 30th Anniversary of the release of the 1990 TMNT Movie. Lets have fun together, enjoying things we all love while maintaining good social distancing practices.

We don’t know about the rest of you, but at this point we’ll take any excuse to order a pizza and return to the comfort of the Before Times—especially when that comfort involves a fun movie from our childhoods. Eastman is hosting the watch party on his official Facebook page later today. The fun begins at 3 p.m. Pacific, which is 5 p.m. for all you Central time folks and 6 p.m. for the Eastern crowd. Cowabunga, dudes!

