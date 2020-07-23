Join The A.V. Club’s Erik Adams as Mystery Science Theater 3000 crashes into Comic-Con@Home

Image : Shout! Factory

San Diego Comic-Con and Mystery Science Theater 3000 are like peanut butter and chocolate at The A.V. Club, where we breathlessly followed news of the MST3K revival from the (virtual) con floor back in 2016. And just because both of them are technically canceled this year doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate them...right? MSTies are used to weathering the occasional storm, after all.

Advertisement

And so, along with the stalwarts at Shout! Factory, The A.V. Club’s Erik Adams will be leading a panel discussion, appropriately titled Mystery Science Theater 3000 – A Panel Panorama, as part of Comic-Con@Home tonight. Joel Hodgson will be there, as will Bill Corbett and original Tom Servo J. Elvis Weinstein, for what’s described as “some good old-fashioned Q & A.” Unlike the in-person Comic-Con, there’s no line and unlimited capacity for this virtual panel—not to mention that if you get a whiff of body odor, that’s on you.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 – A Panel Panorama goes down at 6PM PT tonight, July 23, on the Comic-Con@Home official YouTube channel. Shout! Factory will also host a virtual booth on the Comic-Con@Home website, as well as special programming on Shout! Factory TV for the weekend called Shout! Stays In. You can get more information on those at the Shout! Factory website.