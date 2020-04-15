Photo : Courtesy of R&CPMK

Like so many other organizations , the Chicago Humanities Festival has had to make some adjustments to its spring lineup as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But we don’t have to worry about CHF going on hiatus—in fact, The A.V. Club has partnered with the Chicago Humanities Festival on a new event scheduled for tomorrow evening, which will be available via livestream . On Thursday, c omedian, author, podcaster, Take My Wife co-creator, and erstwhile A.V. Club contributor Cameron Esposito will talk about her new book , Save Yourself: A Memoir, her “queer-as-hell” story of coming out and finding comedy.

As you might already know from watching o r listening to her stand-up , Esposito grew up in a devout Catholic home—she even aspired to be a priest at one point. She digs further into her upbringing in the Chicago suburbs and her education at Boston College, where she realized: “ Shit, I think my Catholicism broke.” Save Yourself is a warm-hearted extension of Esposito’s poignant comedy, which she’ll be discussing at length (and at distance) with Chicagoan Kristen Kaza, the co-founder of the LGBTQ+ dance series, Slo ’ Mo: Slow Jams for Queer Fam. Their conversation will be available via YouTube Live beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 16. For more information, you can check out the event page here, which also has a link for donations to CHF in lieu of purchasing tickets. We’ll have more on CHF’s event programming later this spring.