Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Netflix )

Even though its inaugural comedy festival was nixed alongside just about everything else under the sun, Netflix Is A Joke is still aiming to deliver hard-earned chuckles one of the few ways they can these days: through a number of charitable table reads featuring a bunch of funny people who are stuck inside, just like the rest of us . We’ve seen the creatives behind Big Mouth gather for Feeding America. This time, the cast of Grace & Frankie, Netflix’s longest-running series, will be reading a brand new episode live on the platform’s YouTube channel. Stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be joined by castmates Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry to read the episode, “The Fallout ” in an effort to raise money for Meals On Wheels.



Advertisement

Series co-creator Marta Kauffman, who will be conducting a Q&A after the read, explained to The A.V. Club the benefits of tuning in :

“Thursday’s live table read is a first, in that the cast will be reading a never-before-seen episode from the new season, of which we are so proud. It’s also an opportunity to go behind-the-scenes of production a bit and experience what a table read feels like. And, it’s a chance for viewers to see these amazing actors in their home environments - it will feel personal in that way, it’s homespun. We chose Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Response Fund as the beneficiary of this event because the work they are doing is so critical right now for some of our most vulnerable populations, and the more fans who tune in, the more we’ll be able to raise for Meals on Wheels’ mission.”

Three Ways to Upgrade Your At-Home Workspace Read on The Inventory

Fans can tune into Netflix Is A Joke’s YouTube page live to watch the virtual table read tomorrow night , April 9 at 8 PM EST.