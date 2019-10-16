Join Adam Driver in revisiting the horrors of administrations past with new The Report trailer

As cronies of our current president work to cover up, obfuscate, and destroy evidence related to scandal after scandal , The Report is here to remind us that lying to the American people is a tried and true tradition of our government . Scott Z. Burns’ acclaimed new film stars Adam Driver as an idealistic staffer of Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening), who, in the years following 9/11, uncovers evidence of a massive cover-up relating to abuses carried out by the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program.

Burns has assembled an all-star cast for the based-on-actual-events thriller, which includes Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall, Ted Levine, and Maura Tierney, not to mention beloved TV stalwarts like Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Sarah Goldberg (Barry), and Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time).

The Report will have a theatrical run beginning on November 15 before streaming on Amazon Prime beginning on November 29.

