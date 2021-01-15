John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is making a Dungeons & Dragons show

Photo : Simon Hayter/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Real quick, as a mental exercise: What Dungeons And Dragons class would John Wick be? The obvious instinct is fighter, on account of all the killin’, but we’re not sure that exactly lines up with Baba Yaga’s particular brand of acrobatic murder. Rogue’s not quite right either; sure, he gets the drop on people sometimes (and has a healthy appetite for gold) , but Keanu Reeves’ taciturn death machine tends to be a lot more likely to get backstabbed than dish them out. Monk’s out because of the guns, cleric is just all kinds of wrong, and while ranger would line up with his affinity for dogs, it’s hard to imagine your standard Legolas type getting quite so up in the mix as JW does. Which leads us to ask: Is John Wick a wizard?

Anyway: All of that was preamble to news, announced earlier this evening via Variety, that John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad has been tapped to put together a pitch for a Dungeons & Dragons TV show. That’s in addition to the Dungeons & Dragons movie that Chris Pine is reportedly still attached to, and also gods know how many other efforts there have been over the years to transform the world’s most potent tabletop gaming brand into actual money on the large or small screens. (Looking at you, Jeremy Irons.)

Kolstad is best known for, well, John Wick: He worked on the screenplay for all three extant films, and is credited as a co-creator of the character himself. (He’s also currently writing for the upcoming Falcon And The Winter Soldier show.) Now, will he be able to overcome the basic void at the center of the vast majority of D&D adaptations—i.e., the fact that it’s a system for telling stories, and not a story in of itself? Who can say. But if we get a scene of a wizard dual-wanding his way through like 500 drow, double-tapping mind flayers with fireball spells, we’ll probably know who to thank.