Screenshot: Journey’s End (YouTube)

If John Wick: Chapter 3 proved anything, it’s that they should never stop making John Wick movies because they only get better and crazier with each new installment. With that exponential trajectory in mind, YouTuber Journey’s End cut a together a potential trailer for John Wick: Chapter 6, which finds our lead character (and Keanu Reeves himself) looping back on his own career to fight the AI armies of The Matrix. To make things more complicated, the trailer itself is stylized like an action blockbuster from the late ‘80s. Much like the John Wick franchise, it’s best to let it speak for itself.



Using some choice audio clips from Laurence Fishburne’s appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3, the trailer presents a film in which world-famous assassin John Wick is revived in the distant future to save humanity from the robot apocalypse. Needless to say, retirement is off the table. While the premise is patently ridiculous and the trailer consists solely of clips from existing movies, we still don’t find John Wick: Chapter Six—Contingency out of place in this bonkers franchise.

