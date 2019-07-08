Photo: Atsushi Nishijima

Nearly three years after John Turturro offered us the first glimpse of his Big Lebowski spin-off, Variety reports that the travails of Jesus Quintana will roll into theaters in early 2020. In a statement, the actor calls the comedy, which is now titled The Jesus Rolls, a “transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women.”

Variety says the film will follow “a trio of misfits whose sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds.” We hope that Liam, the mustached pal of Jesus played in Lebowski by James G. Hoosier, is one of them.

Advertisement

Screenshot: The Big Lebowski

Alas, Hoosier is nowhere to be found on the cast list as of yet. Instead, we’re stuck with Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson, one of whom plays a “gun-toting hairdresser” who makes an enemy of the trio. Fingers crossed for a cameo from The Dude—if Jeff Bridges can break out that ratty old sweater for Stella Artrois, he can certainly do it for his old co-star.

