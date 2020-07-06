Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

John Travolta turns sidekicks into action heroes in this trailer for Kevin Hart's Die Hart

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsJohn TravoltaKevin HartDie HartQuibi
Illustration for article titled John Travolta turns sidekicks into action heroes in this trailer for Kevin Harts iDie Hart/i
Screenshot: Quibi

After his gonzo turn in last year’s worst movie, John Travolta is here to toy with his onscreen persona once more, this time as a foul-mouthed Hollywood “coach” in Kevin Hart’s new Quibi series.

Die Hart, the latest star-studded original from the fledgling mobile streamer, finds Hart yearning to break free from his history of playing comedic sidekicks—see: Central Intelligence, Ride Alongby attending an “action star school” that, per a synopsis, is “run by a lunatic.” Enter Travolta, who sports a bald head and a scrappy denim jacket as the cuckoo coach. Game Of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, meanwhile, co-stars as another student at the school.

Can this trio of high-wattage names pull Quibi from its well-documented tailspin? Probably not, considering that every Quibi show is filled with famous people and still the only show anybody’s talking about is “The Golden Arm.”

Watch the trailer for Die Hart, in which one gets to hear Travolta say words like “anal” and “blowjobs,” below. 

Die Hart, which was co-created by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad and directed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Eric Appel, premieres on July 20, with new episodes premiering every weekday until July 29.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

