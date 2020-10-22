Screenshot : ABC

The politically turbulent Wisconsin of today is a far cry from the idealized version of the Badger State seen on Happy Days. So at first glance, a cast reunion feels like a welcome dose of nostalgia, even if it’s for an unrealistically wholesome time that never really existed in the first place. As announced on Act Blue, Ron Howard, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, Don Moss, and of course, Henry “The Fonz” Winkler will join forces on October 25 to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.



“Not so fast,” says Scott Baio, still looking swole in one of his muscle shirts from Charles In Charge. As most everyone in Hollywood knows, Baio is better known these days for feverishly supporting Donald Trump than originating the role of Fonzie’s younger cousin, Charles “Chachi” Arcola. So the man is naturally pissed that the reunion is benefitting a bunch of damn dirty Dems.

John Stamos, prankster that he is (you thought Uncle Joey was the only comedian on Full House?), couldn’t resist poking fun at the irony of the situation. “Can I play Chachi?” he asked on Twitter alongside a retweet of the event from Howard.

Baio wasn’t amused, immediately dropping into the comments section with a quip of his own:



Ouch.

But the War of the Lucious Hunks didn’t stop there. On Tuesday, Baio appeared on Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria to further air his grievances.

“Here’s what I don’t get,” he said. “To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional American values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage, and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me.” He then went on to accuse Stamos of being “part of the Hollywood elite Marxist crowd.”

That last part’s a bit curious, seeing as Stamos often plays in noted Trumper Mike Love’s bastardized version of The Beach Boys. In fact, the band (sans Brian Wilson and Al Jardine) just played a fundraiser for the president on October 18. While it’s unclear if Stamos was onstage with them pounding the skins and the bongos as a “special guest,” calling him a “ Marxist” feels like a bit of a stretch.

Anyway, Scott Baio is 60 ...and enraged, and will definitely not be gracing his fellow Happy Days cast with his appearance. Nab tickets here to see if they make good on Stamos’ request to fill Chachi’s shoes.

