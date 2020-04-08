John Stamos recruited the original Full House cast to parody its opening credits, quarantine-style

Screenshot : Full House ( YouTube

Netflix will unleash the final episodes of Fuller House like snakes from a basket l ater this year, inflicting upon this disease-ravaged 2020 its final deathblow . But t he sitcom, an unholy revival that attempts to render a millennial family through the boomer tropes of yesteryear, remains relevant, if only because its title serves to capture the hell that so many of us are living—t he house is indeed full, its claustrophobic residents clawing at walls that continue to close in with every day of self-isolation.

It’s fitting, then, that the original cast would return in this time of crisis. John Stamos has staged a reunion of sorts via TikTok that draws upon the original’s opening credits to evoke our current crisis.

Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber are all on hand for the clip, which calls itself Full Quarantine instead of, say, Quarantined House, which at least makes a little more sense . Some are sanitizing, some are snoozing, and some are (checks notes) fishing for pizza, but they’re all demonstrating how, after all these years, one never forgets how to lightly shrug and stare into a camera while smiling for 3-5 seconds . Who won’t you find? The Olsen twins, obviously, and Lori Loughlin, who’s currently facing 50 years in prison.

Ending the clip is Full House creator Jeff Franklin, whose adorable, Comet-esque g olden r etrievers and warm smile are almost enough to wipe out the memory of how he was fired from Fuller House for regularly boasting about his orgies.

