John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus complications

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

As reported by Deadline, legendary songwriter John Prine has been in the hospital since Thursday due to “a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms.” Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan, had recently revealed that she was suffering from coronavirus symptoms according to Deadline’s story. News of Prine’s hospitalization came from a message posted on his Twitter feed from his family, saying he was intubated on Saturday and, though he is receiving care, his condition is still “critical.” The message also notes that it was “hard news” for the family to share, but seeing as how so many people have “loved and supported” him over the years, they wanted to let everyone know in hopes of giving the general public a chance to “send on more of that love and support now.” Prine, who is 73, already survived a battle with squamous cell cancer in the late- ‘ 90s.