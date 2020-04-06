John Oliver exposes the one news outlet Trump turns to when even Fox won't back him up

John Oliver Screenshot : Last Week Tonight

If anyone out there has been self- administering the Ludovico-style torture of sitting through Donald Trump’s now-daily press briefings about the government’s criminally inept response to the coronavirus, you’ve really been getting your money’s worth, self-abuse-wise, from the probing questions of one One Am erica News. As John Oliver explained on Sunday’s still responsibly audience-less Last Week Tonight, OAN is Trump’s new favorite, a truly damning description of anything, but absolutely chilling when referring to a news organization with a standing teacher’s pet invitation from the White House. And while one could quibble with the label of “news organization” when it comes to OAN, we’re not here to split hairs or use conspicuously deployed sarcastic quotation marks to describe the news organization that Trump calls on when he thinks that those Fox News eggheads are being just too darned principled and diligent.



Noting that the last time America thought something loud, wrong, and unrelentingly laughable wasn’t worth worrying about, that thing became president, Oliver delved into OAN’s admittedly rinky-dink propaganda outfit with the stern warning, “Toxic things that start small can get big fast, and it’s dangerous to ignore them.” And while his rundown of OAN’s on-air talking heads indeed made them look like a first-pass Fox News cloning experiment destined right for the hazardous waste bin , Oliver suggested that its “almost Anchorman-like parody of right-wing news” is “incredibly dangerous at a time like this.” You know, since, as Oliver showed, OAN is home not only to babbling, empty-eyed, destitute-man’s Bill O’Reilly s like Graham Ledger (with his too on-the-nose for parody catchphrase, “Even when I’m wrong, I’m right.”), but also perilously reckless conspiracy theories, empirically racist sloganeering, and, these days, gorge-rising levels of televised Trump-fluffing.

Focusing on OAN’s most(?) shamelessly pandering reporter, the smugly sycophantic Chanel Rion, Oliver explained that “perilously reckless” isn’t just on-point when discussing how Rion’s eye-rollingly specious, Trump-pleasing queries continually downplay the COVID-19 threat. You know, since the White House Correspondents’ Association actually had to boot Rion from the briefing room when she wouldn’t follow the agreed-upon social distancing rules. And while Rion’s questioning about, say, abortion being a worse killer than the coronavirus might be the single dumbest false equivalency in the history of Earth (“By all means, come back to that question once abortions become involuntary and wildly contagious,” advised Oliver helpfully ), you can still find her lobbing up softballs made of crazy to Trump since, as she revealed, she’s been personally invit ed back to the press room by none other than White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Inescapably comparing the spread of OAN’s sub-Fox level of journalistic malfeasance , yahoo-pandering illogic, and downright deadly pandemic dumbassery (no , the coronavirus wasn’t created in a bioweapons lab in North Carolina) to the pernicious virus currently infecting millions around the world, Oliver was unsparing in sounding the alarm. Noting that OAN’s objectively risible content is being “actively spread by the White House” like the coughed-up l eavings on an unwash ed hands hake, Oliver cau tioned that the combination of Donald Trump and a news organization “with even less shame and fewer scruples than Fox News” is “going to end up getting people killed.”