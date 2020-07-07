John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch heads to Comedy Central

John Mulaney And The Sack Lunch Bunch Photo : Netflix

Gather ‘round, kids: John Mulaney and his ever-precocious Sack Lunch Bunch are reconvening for a few more enlightening specials. Unlike the first mellifluous, super fun romp, the new episodes will not premiere on Netflix. Instead, the specials are heading to Comedy Central, per a report by Variety.

Mulaney has signed on to headline and executive produce at least two more John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch installments . There are no further details as to when they will air; however, Variety notes that one of the specials will be “holiday-themed” and will reunite the original cast from the well-received December 2019 event. ““I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch. I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched,” Mulaney said in a press release. “They hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”

The move is a part of Comedy Central’s attempt at rebranding, which includes more topical specials, original films and programming, and a bolstered adult animation slate. Recently, the network announced a long-awaited Daria spinoff series—which will center Jodie Landon and star Tracee Ellis Ross—as a part of this effort. With production still at a halt, further developments might take a while to materialize. The first Sack Lunch Bunch special is still streaming on Net