John Mulaney Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Three months after completing a stint in rehab, John Mulaney is returning to standup with a string of shows in New York that unsurprisingly sold out within hours. The acclaimed writer and comedian is set for a residency at NYC’s City Winery, where he’ll perform five shows between May 10 and May 14, per Brooklyn Vegan. Although tickets are already sold out, you can still sign up to have your name added to the wait list via the venue’s official site. Attendees must “either be fully vaccinated or have received a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to this event.” Cell phones will not be permitted inside the venue.



Mulaney, who has been fairly open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction over the years, checked himself into rehab last December following a relapse. Since exiting the program in February, Mulaney has understandably been keeping a low profile. The shows at City Winery will be the first time Mulaney has performed publicly since late last year when he hosted SNL. In recent years, Mulaney’s profile has risen exponentially; in addition to writing and appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he created and wrote the phenomenal Netflix musical special John Mulaney And The Sack Lunch Bunch, and he’s a writer and voice actor on the animated series Big Mouth.

While we’re stoked about Mulaney’s return to comedy, we also wish him the absolute best in his recovery and hope he continues to take his time getting back to work.