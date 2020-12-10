John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are your new Chip 'N Dale, we guess

Photo : Araya Diaz ( Getty Images )

Good news for anyone who’s ever looked at comedy superstars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg and thought, “Wow, those two guys would make excellent cartoon rodents with a sideline in rescue and recovery”: You’re precognizant! Because that’s exactly what’s going to happen, for some reason, as Disney has just announced that Mulaney and Samberg are now set to star in a revival of Chip ‘N Dale’s Rescue Rangers, directed by Samberg’s old Lonely Island pal Akiva Schaffer.



We actually wrote about this project back when Schaffer was first attached, which was already weird in that, well, his usual directorial credits (Popstar, Jizz In My Pants) don’t necessarily scream “Disney” to us. Now, at least, the project feels like a bit more of a whole, with Mulaney (who stretched his voice actor muscles to play Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham, in Into The Spider-Verse) signing on to play straight-laced Chip, and Samberg playing the more laid-back Dale. The project is being described as a “hybrid live-action-animated feature” and will feature a cameo from Seth Rogen—although there’s no word yet on which performer will be imprinting themselves on an entire generation of future furries by playing murine inventor Gadget Hackwrench.

No word yet on when the original film is expected to land at Disney+, but we have to admit: We’re kind of excited for this one, for the sheer weirdo novelty of it all if nothing else.