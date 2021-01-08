Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

David Bowie would have been 74-years old today. To celebrate his birthday, Rhino Records has put out two rare covers—as free streams and a limited edition 7" single—of Bowie covering John Lennon and Bob Dylan.

The first of these is “Tryin’ To Get To Heaven” from Dylan’s 1997 album, Time Out Of Mind. Bowie’s take on the track was recorded in 1998 during the production of the LiveandWell.com live album—a great artifact of his internet-focused BowieNet days.



The second is an outstanding cover of the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band opener, “Mother,” that builds from a quiet, organ and piano instrumental, into a suitably raw and powerful crescendo. It was recorded in 1998 and, according to Consequence Of Sound, was meant to be used “on a Lennon tribute collection” that “never came to fruition.”

Aside from the release of Bowie’s Lennon and Dylan covers, the late musician’s birthday will be celebrated with A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!, a virtual concert featuring performances from Trent Reznor, Duran Duran, Billy Corgan, Macy Gray, Ian Astbury, Perry Farrell, members of his touring band from across his career, and many others.



[via Consequence Of Sound]

