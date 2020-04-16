Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images for Writers Guild Of America, East )

This whole pandemic seems like it’s been weird for John Krasinski. He was supposed to have a big movie opening right when this all started (A Quiet Place Part II, which has been pushed to September), and his “I need something to do” coping mechanism has—for some reason—ended up being a feel-good talk show series that he hosts from his house called Some Good News. But rather than just goofing around and making nice videos, he’s turned SGN into a reliable outlet for viral content (or whatever we’re going to call that kind of content now that “viral” is back to being a bad thing) by reuniting with Steve Carell, assembling the cast of Hamilton for the benefit of one kid, and lining up free Red Sox tickets for life for all doctors and nurses at Boston’s Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center.

Now, rather than taking a nap or just zoning out for a second and ignoring the nightmare we live in, Krasinski has announced another fun project: He’s going to DJ a virtual prom for any high school students who can’t go to a real one. It’ll happen on Friday night, and his announcement (via The Wrap) mentions that he’ll have some help hosting from “some friends.” Maybe that just means Emily Blunt, since she’s the only famous person who can show up without breaking social-distancing guidelines, but every other one of Krasinski’s aforementioned pandemic stunts involved calling up famous friends on video, so… it could be literally anyone. We know Krasinski has been actively angling for an MCU role, so maybe he’ll reunite The Avengers? That wouldn’t be very relevant for a prom, but maybe they can at least tell him who to talk to about playing Mr. Fantastic. You can see Krasinski’s Instagram posts about the event below.