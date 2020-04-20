Screenshot : Prom 2020: Some Good News ( YouTube

John Krasinski utilized his new quarantine YouTube talk-show, Some Good News, to give high school seniors around the country their own senior prom last Friday, something they would have had around this time of year if the world weren’t so fundamentally screwed up right now. Of course, given the current restrictions of social distancing, this was a virtual prom, meaning attendees would dress up in their finest, join friends in Zoom chatrooms, and watch the livestream from the safety of their own living rooms. It may not have the same tactile experience as a real dance, but, then again, real high school dances don’t usually feature appearances by Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, and the Jonas Brothers.



Jump to 9:30 in the below episode for the prom content.

These musicians weren’t just stopping by to goof around either. They were essentially the virtual prom’s virtual house band. The Jonas Brothers performed “Sucker” in a pre-ta ped segment filmed in a white void, while Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed “Bad Guy” from the comfort of their couch. Judging by the reaction of families around the country, the music selection was on point.

While dancing with your dog or parents in front of a laptop isn’t anyone’s ideal prom night, we’re sure these teens enjoyed the brief break from the monotony and anxiety of quarantine life. Plus, they got to see a grizzled Rainn Wilson dress down John Krasinski for being a bad DJ. That’s bound to put a smile on anyone’s face.

